American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

