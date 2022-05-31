American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 404.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,275 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AXP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.32. The stock had a trading volume of 66,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,076. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.
In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
American Express Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.