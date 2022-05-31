American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 404.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,275 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.32. The stock had a trading volume of 66,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,076. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.