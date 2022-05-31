Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $275.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.91.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $278.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.93.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

