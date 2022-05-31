AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

