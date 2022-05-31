Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,986 shares of company stock worth $506,386 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

FOLD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,655,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,472. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

