AmonD (AMON) Reaches Market Cap of $847,790.04

AmonD (AMON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $847,790.04 and $787.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $909.26 or 0.02883247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00549959 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008204 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.