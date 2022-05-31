Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 251.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.83. The stock had a trading volume of 102,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,959 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.