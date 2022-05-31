Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Gentex posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 2,148,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,757. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 61.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

