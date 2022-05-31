Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.06. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of REPX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,408. The stock has a market cap of $536.74 million, a PE ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 387.51%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth $11,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

