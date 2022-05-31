Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will announce $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $5.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 million to $12.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.40 million, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $13.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 8,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,754. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

