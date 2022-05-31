Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will report $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $57.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 192,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

