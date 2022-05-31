Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will report $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $57.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 192,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.