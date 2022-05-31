Analysts Anticipate VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VNET Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). VNET Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VNET Group.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million.

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $823.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VNET Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VNET Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.