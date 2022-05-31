Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

CMS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 139,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

