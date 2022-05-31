Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to announce $247.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.59 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $124.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $906.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.69 million to $958.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $976.99 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 129,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,260. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.56. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.