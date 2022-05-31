Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to announce $247.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.59 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $124.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $906.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.69 million to $958.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $976.99 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DRH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 129,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,260. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.56. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
