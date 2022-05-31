Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 457.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $30,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 283,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. 3,954,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,954. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

