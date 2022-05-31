Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) to report $614.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.42 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $489.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

NYSE:NBR traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.11. 4,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

