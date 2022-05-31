Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $859.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,265. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

