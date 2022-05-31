Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $57.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $463.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $55.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $153.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $149.90 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $240.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in uniQure by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 8.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in uniQure by 42.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

QURE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 663,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

