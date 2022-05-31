Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price at $58.63

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATZAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ATZAF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 1,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

