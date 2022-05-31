Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $180.16

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $4.53 on Friday, reaching $141.63. 7,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

