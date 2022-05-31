Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $108.14

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 104.09%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

