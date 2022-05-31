Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $64.42

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 70,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

