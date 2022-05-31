Analyzing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Trevali Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 7.46 -$2.06 million $0.01 72.07 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.19 $26.02 million $0.48 1.14

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 2 4 0 0 1.67

Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 194.40%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83% Trevali Mining 12.78% 5.57% 2.31%

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

