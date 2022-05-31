Analyzing Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Sonder N/A -20,781.18% -8.45%

Wynn Macau has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonder has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wynn Macau and Sonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sonder 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sonder has a consensus target price of 8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 265.04%. Given Sonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonder is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wynn Macau and Sonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau $981.24 million 2.90 -$930.26 million N/A N/A Sonder $232.94 million 2.10 -$10.58 million N/A N/A

Sonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wynn Macau.

Summary

Wynn Macau beats Sonder on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Macau (Get Rating)

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; two hotel towers with 1,010 rooms and suites; 12 food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as two health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 59,000 square feet of retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

