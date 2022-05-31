Analyzing TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get TransAlta alerts:

This table compares TransAlta and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -12.08% 13.73% 2.79% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

This table compares TransAlta and Broadscale Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.43 -$428.47 million ($1.06) -10.83 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Broadscale Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TransAlta and Broadscale Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 3 7 0 2.70 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransAlta presently has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

TransAlta beats Broadscale Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.