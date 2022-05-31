ANON One Day Volume Reaches $90.00 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $283,226.21 and approximately $90.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,877.80 or 1.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

