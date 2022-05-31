APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 76802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.