API3 (API3) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.84 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00005568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $65.19 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,732.91 or 1.00036286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.