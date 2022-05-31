Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Position Increased by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,841 shares during the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery accounts for about 6.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,190. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $183.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

