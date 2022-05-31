Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

