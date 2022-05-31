ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with OPAL Fuels LLC. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 16,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 37.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

