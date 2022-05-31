Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcosa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after buying an additional 183,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACA opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

