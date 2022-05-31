ArGoApp (ARGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $226,445.00

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $786.74 or 0.02479526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00412618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008212 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

