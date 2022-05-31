Argon (ARGON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,184.57

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Argon has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $243,184.57 and approximately $57,294.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,567,322 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

