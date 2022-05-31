Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $58.63 Average PT from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 1,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.