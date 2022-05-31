Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,877. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $618.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

