Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $0.35 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

