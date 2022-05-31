ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet raised ASGN from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut ASGN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $95.62 on Friday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $90.96 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 82.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

