ASTA (ASTA) Market Cap Hits $12.40 Million

ASTA (ASTA) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, ASTA has traded 111.2% higher against the dollar. ASTA has a total market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $909.26 or 0.02883247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00549959 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008204 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,000,000 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

