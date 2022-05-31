Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.