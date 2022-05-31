Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $38.16. Atlanticus shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 349 shares changing hands.

ATLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $569.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.