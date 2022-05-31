Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Raised by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

