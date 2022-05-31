Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a 1 year low of $165.87 and a 1 year high of $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoneum (ATNNF)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.