Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

