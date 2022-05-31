Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 389,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 535,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

