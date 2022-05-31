Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $52.33

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.33, but opened at $50.56. Axonics shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 3,690 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $774,379.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,781 shares of company stock worth $6,733,004. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axonics by 137.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 318.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 216.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 116.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

