Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 606,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
The stock has a market cap of C$142.23 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)
