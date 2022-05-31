Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 606,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock has a market cap of C$142.23 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

