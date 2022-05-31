Banano (BAN) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (BAN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $129,521.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.01304843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.15 or 1.00036654 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00520218 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

