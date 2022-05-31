Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €6.10 ($6.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.34 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that Bankinter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

