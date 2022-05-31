Barclays Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $150.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.76.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.01.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

